Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. grew its position in Corning by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Corning by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth about $39,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 2,250.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,213. This represents a 42.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $435,722.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.31.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $54.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.50. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $54.53.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

