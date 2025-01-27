Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $315,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $30,063,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 15.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,225,000 after buying an additional 231,851 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,096,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,078,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $99.93 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

