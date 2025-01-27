Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $87.22 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.36. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

