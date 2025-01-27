Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $61.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.51. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $66.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

