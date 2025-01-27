Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $374,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTWV. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 72,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 10,749 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWV stock opened at $148.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $840.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.10 and a 200-day moving average of $147.43. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.29 and a one year high of $161.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

