Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 582,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 60,458 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 94.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,086 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 200,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 133.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 867,047 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

