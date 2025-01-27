Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,195,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,758,000 after purchasing an additional 45,381 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 419,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 280,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 217,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 35,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 212,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

MAIN stock opened at $61.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.28. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $61.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $136.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.57 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.25% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

