Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $221,000 in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

ONEY stock opened at $112.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.84. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $97.07 and a twelve month high of $118.17.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

