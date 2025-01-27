Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $231,000 in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,938,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 599,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 329,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,654,000 after purchasing an additional 64,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 260.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 146,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $60.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 2.12. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.74.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMDX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $93,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,835.20. This trade represents a 4.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $563,962.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,158.60. This trade represents a 90.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

