Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $277,000 in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,672,000. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,937,000. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $887,000.

Shares of GPIX opened at $50.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $50.82. The firm has a market cap of $430.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.3496 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

