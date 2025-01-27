Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLQM. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,494,000 after purchasing an additional 958,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $493,000.

Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $56.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $678.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

