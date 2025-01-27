Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 66.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Xylem by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,597,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,262,000 after purchasing an additional 36,102 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $121.53 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.72 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

