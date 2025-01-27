Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 236 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,135,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,748,000 after acquiring an additional 124,305 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,082 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 649,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,653,000 after buying an additional 13,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 644,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,171,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $101.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.28. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

