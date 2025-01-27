Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Generac by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,944,000 after buying an additional 299,205 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $45,722,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 25,311.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 267,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,433,000 after purchasing an additional 266,026 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 678.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 192,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,560,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,418,000 after purchasing an additional 77,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $5,372,133.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. This trade represents a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $833,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,825,688.20. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,703 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $157.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $195.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.98 and a 200 day moving average of $161.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Generac from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.30.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

