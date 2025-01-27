Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 918.2% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 93,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,309,000 after acquiring an additional 84,230 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 33.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 46.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

SPOT opened at $511.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.25. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $210.34 and a 52 week high of $512.01. The firm has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPOT. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $395.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.21.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

