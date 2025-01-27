Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 172 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 70.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE RIO opened at $62.11 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $57.85 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.35.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

