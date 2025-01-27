Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 211 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,198 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.96.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $73.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $108.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.32 and a 1 year high of $107.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

