Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 344 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,708,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $76.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.79. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

