Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Unique Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $198.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $215.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.04 and a 200-day moving average of $202.05.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

