Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 652 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,220,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35,177.0% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 977,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,780,000 after purchasing an additional 975,107 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 888,764 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 471.5% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 915,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,591,000 after buying an additional 755,574 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after buying an additional 449,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.23 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $84.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

