Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96,900.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $42.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $42.42.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

