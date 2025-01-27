Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,883,000 after acquiring an additional 128,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,356 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,449,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,656,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,692,000 after buying an additional 193,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 718,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,784,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $280.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.30. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.94 and a 12-month high of $281.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

