Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $439,000 Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 31.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $721,563.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,712.60. This trade represents a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $1,965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,202,383.50. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI opened at $116.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.20. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $141.33.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.45%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

