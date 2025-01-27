Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Autoliv by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,800,000 after acquiring an additional 76,510 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Up 1.9 %

Autoliv stock opened at $102.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.51 and a twelve month high of $129.38.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

ALV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Daiwa America upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Autoliv

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.