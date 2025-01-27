Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $6,624,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,344.60. The trade was a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total transaction of $14,479,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,514.70. The trade was a 90.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of MSTR opened at $353.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.85 and a beta of 3.25. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

