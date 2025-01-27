Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.90.

ARE opened at $101.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.35 and a fifty-two week high of $130.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.95%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

