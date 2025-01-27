Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 44.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 765,236 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 159.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 880,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,711,000 after acquiring an additional 541,176 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 318,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 230,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 11.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,441,000 after acquiring an additional 93,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFG. Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Insider Transactions at National Fuel Gas

In other news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $625,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,101,459.02. This represents a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 19,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $1,216,257.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,439.07. This represents a 31.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $69.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 85.79, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.82. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $70.12.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 254.32%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

