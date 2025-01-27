CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CSX by 20.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 467,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 80,423 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in CSX by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 72,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 46,473 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,374,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 612,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,095,000 after acquiring an additional 77,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $32.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.