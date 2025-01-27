CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Cut by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock opened at $54.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on CVS Health from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

