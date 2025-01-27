Dakota Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SLM by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,923,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,936,000 after acquiring an additional 331,490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in SLM by 3,800.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,406,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,691 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 107.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,366,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,015 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,758,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Trading Down 1.0 %

SLM stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 18.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SLM from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.82.

Insider Activity at SLM

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $122,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,292.50. The trade was a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SLM Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

