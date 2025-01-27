Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Denver PWM LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $75,437.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,779.40. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total value of $234,331.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,745.58. This trade represents a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $217.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.44.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $200.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $202.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

