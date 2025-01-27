Dakota Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 15,000 Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Applied Digital Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:APLD opened at $8.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Applied Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $63.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.41 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. Applied Digital’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wes Cummins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,875,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,658,786. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,716.40. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,369 shares of company stock worth $2,622,461. 11.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Applied Digital

About Applied Digital

(Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.