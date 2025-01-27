Dakota Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,587 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,340,000 after buying an additional 464,400 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,013.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,089,000 after purchasing an additional 403,254 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 500,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,776,000 after purchasing an additional 401,420 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,851,000 after purchasing an additional 338,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,799,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,889,000 after purchasing an additional 303,514 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average is $78.45. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2798 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

