Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 96,938 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 499.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,646,539,000 after buying an additional 19,053,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $646,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 529.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,277,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,263 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $208,620.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,474.72. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,577.60. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,036 shares of company stock valued at $13,715,482 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $216.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $125.15 and a 12-month high of $218.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

