Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,481,000 after acquiring an additional 43,055 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,223,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,175 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,739,000 after acquiring an additional 404,868 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

D stock opened at $53.48 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

