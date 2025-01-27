Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Dover by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.55.

Dover Stock Down 0.2 %

DOV stock opened at $198.81 on Monday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $148.45 and a 52 week high of $208.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.43%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

