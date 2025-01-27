DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,983,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,513,365,000 after purchasing an additional 399,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,952,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,821,000 after buying an additional 100,198 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,751,000 after buying an additional 570,703 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,863,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,945,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,501,000 after buying an additional 39,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

NYSE DD opened at $77.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

