Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Reduced by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 74.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 43.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 756,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,359,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $130.62 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $91.64 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.95.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

