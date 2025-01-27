Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,514.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,799,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,115 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 4,120.0% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,571,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,335 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Enbridge by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,278,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after buying an additional 2,668,692 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Enbridge by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,163,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,754,000 after buying an additional 2,061,758 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,143,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,789 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $45.08 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average is $40.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 121.76%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

