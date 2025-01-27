Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $477.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $99.61 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

