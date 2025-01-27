Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

XOM stock opened at $108.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $477.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $99.61 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

