Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 46,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 21,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $108.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.41.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

