Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 133,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.8% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $108.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

