Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Increased by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.9% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE XOM opened at $108.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

