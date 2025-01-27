FCG Investment Co Sells 4,143 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FCG Investment Co decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $146.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.06. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The stock has a market cap of $353.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22,438,500 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

