Financial Partners Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Partners Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 3.9% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.1% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 72,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 29,109 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,940.8% in the second quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 58,816 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.84.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

