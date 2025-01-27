First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

NFTY opened at $54.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.31. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.7608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

