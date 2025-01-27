First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 299,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,167 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $14,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS opened at $48.54 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.