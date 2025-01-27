Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.7% in the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 22,884 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Fiserv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,709,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Fiserv by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,254,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This represents a 47.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $208.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.13 and a 52 week high of $223.23. The stock has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

