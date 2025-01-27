Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Fortive by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,177.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 111,968 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 31,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 31.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 162,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after buying an additional 38,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1,053.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 382,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after buying an additional 349,530 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $12,320,351.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,503.21. The trade was a 80.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,336.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $80.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Fortive’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

